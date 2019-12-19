Biryani Is Life! Try Out This Unique Form Of Biryani Right Away

Biryani Is Life? Yass! You've had Chicken and Mutton Biryanis, Ever had Raan Biryani? Raan is The Whole Leg of Goat. Biryani Ghar is one of my favourite places in the city to Have Authentic Hyderabadi Cuisine. A place which adds No Color & No preservatives. Can't believe I made a Visit to this place after 6 months and to be honest they maintain the Same taste and Quality. So this time I came to try the Raan Biryani, the owner of this place has been inviting me for a very long time to try this out and Finally did it. The Raan is marinated for 3-4 hours, slightly roasted so that the meat gets juicy and tender till it perfectly Cooks. Many spices and even saffron is added to the raan. Quality of Rice grains was very long, Flavourful. Lots of Saffron slant added to get the Aroma and Taste to the rice. Once the raan is roasted, it is given for a dum preparation with Rice and cooked for some more time. An Exquisite dish it is? The meat was super tender and the rice was just amazing. It's wasn't even spicy and it was mildly flavoured dish loaded with lots of saffron. I would Highly Recommend this to everyone to try this out ASAP. I don't think we get such dish anywhere else. Kudos to Biryani Ghar for Making this Dish!