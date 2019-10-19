What's the next best thing after shopping at a mall? Checking out its food court or restaurants around the mall, of course! We've scouted the food court and restaurants around GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills, and picked a few of our favourites. Let's get eating, shall we?
Burgers To Sizzlers: Here's Where To Tuck Into Good Food
Hard Rock Cafe
Home to legendary burgers and music scene, Hard Rock Cafe in Banjara Hills is a classic. For a reason. When you are here, the OG legendary burger and barbecue bacon cheeseburgers are a MUST. We recommend hitting up HRC on weekdays because it's less crowded and you can eat your Jumbo Combo (a platter with spring rolls, wings, salad, onion rings, chicken strips) in peace.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Sizzling Joe
Tucked away in the food court of GVK One Mall, Sizzling Joe is known for its sizzlers. The service is quick and you get the food in less than 15 minutes. We tried the Paneer Shashlik Sizzler, Chicken Tikka Sizzler, and Stuffed Mushroom Sizzler. The tikka sizzler arrived with a thick makhani sauce, and the stuffed mushroom came with a tangy Schezwan sauce. The stall also has wacko variants like Mutton Biryani Sizzler, Fish Steak Sizzler, Seafood Mix Grill Sizzler. In fact, if you want a mix of different things you can make a sizzler of your own by picking veggies, meat, and sauce of your choice.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Starbucks
Easily our favourite Starbucks outlet, this one is all about space and caffeine rush. For a quick punch of energy, get into Starbucks and give their Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino or their Triple Mocha Frappuccino a try. You can also sip their classic coffee flavours and bite into a sandwich too.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Dusk Miller Confectionary
Fancy cake pops and sponge cakes? We get our dose of these from Dusk Miller Confectionery, which is a tiny kiosk inside GVK One Mall. We can never get enough of the Victorian Sponge Cake and Pista Rose Mini Loaf; pairing them with our coffee/tea makes it even better.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Cream Stone
Craving ice cream? Hit up Cream Stone's outlet in the food court, and sign up for brain freeze. So, load up on scoops of Willy Wonka. Or ask them what's the flavour of the season. We think it's sitaphal.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
