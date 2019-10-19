Burgers To Sizzlers: Here's Where To Tuck Into Good Food

Tucked away in the food court of GVK One Mall, Sizzling Joe is known for its sizzlers. The service is quick and you get the food in less than 15 minutes. We tried the Paneer Shashlik Sizzler, Chicken Tikka Sizzler, and Stuffed Mushroom Sizzler. The tikka sizzler arrived with a thick makhani sauce, and the stuffed mushroom came with a tangy Schezwan sauce. The stall also has wacko variants like Mutton Biryani Sizzler, Fish Steak Sizzler, Seafood Mix Grill Sizzler. In fact, if you want a mix of different things you can make a sizzler of your own by picking veggies, meat, and sauce of your choice.

