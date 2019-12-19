Sunset Views & Lake: This Lake Park In Saroornagar Is Giving Us Park Goals

Also known as the mini tank bund among the locals, people come here to catch a breather. Saroornagar Lake is located in the eastern part of Hyderabad and it was a royal reservoir during the Qutub Shahi era. The lake has a nice garden on one side where you can stroll around with your friends or enjoy your own company with soothing music. Planning an outing with your kids? They will have a ball of a time. More brownie points to this lake as the beautiful Chowmahalla Palace is just eight kilometers away. A quick detour and it's a weekend party, right there!

Some argue that the lake is not in its best shape, but for something that was created in the 16th century, we think it fairs pretty well. But hey, why don't you check it out and let us know? Saroornagar Lake can be easily accessed via Dilshukhnagar.