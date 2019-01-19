Did You Know You Could Go Skydiving Just 150 KM Away From Hyderabad?

Adrenaline junkies heading to Nagarjuna Sagar, we urge you to add sky diving to your list of to-do things. You can jump off the plane under the supervision of one of the best trainers licensed by United States Parachute Association. Sorting your safety and keeping any fears at bay, these trainers are super encouraging, humorous, and chatty. We mean, that's just what you need when you're solo jumping from 4,000 feet high.

Nagarjuna Sagar Airport is where this begins, and you can sign up with 365hops for making this happen. You will be trained for three days and only then shall you take the dive. At INR 19,500 per head, you're going to get three days of training camp, one jump, and a certificate of completion (that should be framed, fo sho). Plus, at INR 1,000, you can get an edited video too.

Hold your breath as you dive overlooking the River Krishna Valley, but the freefall will last for a mere 30 seconds, after which the parachute will gently take you down. The best part is that you'll float in the sky for a couple of minutes, take in the view, and then land.