Have You Been To This Mythological Theme-Park Just Two Hours Away From Hyderabad?

A land rich in culture and art, Surendrapuri is less than a two-hour drive away from Hyderabad. Now, we're familiar with Disneyland and the wizarding world of Harry Potter, but did you know that there's a theme park dedicated to Indian mythology? Get lost amidst the vivid frames from Mahabharata and Ramayana or gawk at Gods and demons churn the ocean for the nectar of immortality at Kunda Satyanarayana Kaladhamam. Expect surprises at every turn, from a giant lion statue at the entrance to a depiction of Saptalok (the seven worlds). All of the statues are made either from plaster of Paris or clay and coloured to perfection, throwing light on the sculptural excellence of the region. You can also find models of some of the most iconic temples of India in a single stretch here (so be prepared to walk quite a lot), and thus learn a great deal about our history. Another remarkable aspect of this park is that it has larger-than-life statues of Panchamukha Hanuman & Shiva which are 60 feet in height. Whether you are a child or an adult who enjoys legendary stories, you will not regret visiting Surendrapuri. It takes about three hours to thoroughly explore the park and costs a fee of INR 350 per head. There's a lot of greenery around making it an ideal venue for a mystic picnic.

Pay a visit to the giant Nagakoteeshwara Shiva linga atop a hill close to Surendrapuri where many devotees go to make a wish. You can also check out Yadgirigutta which has museums, hillocks, and more temples. If you set out early in the morning, you can still return on the same night.