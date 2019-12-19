Comics, Novels, & Spiritual Books: This Library Near Tank Bund Has Them All

Of course all libraries are supposed to be quite places to read but this is not your usual kind of library. Tucked inside the green corner of Ramakrishna Math in Domalguda which is famous for being a spiritual place, organising meditation classes, and personality development classes, Vivekananda library has calm, soothing vibes all around it. Allow the classic wooden decor and fragrance of incense sticks welcome you to sit on their benches and individual tables with a book of your choice. This library consists of a children's section, educational section, spiritual section, and adults sections. Tintin comics, Amar Chithra Katha, Tinkle, Asterix, Famous Five — children can spend hours in this library reading books they'd enjoy.

We come back here to get our hands on popular novels like Journey To The Center Of The Earth, Harry Potter Series, The Great Gatsby, biographies of Steve Jobs, books by Ruskin Bond, etc. In their spiritual section, you can find books like Autobiography Of A Yogi, The Bhagwad Gita, The Art Of Happiness, etc and books like The Seven Habits Of Effective People in their educational section. You can either pick a book of your choice to read there or become a member to borrow the book and take it home.