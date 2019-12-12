Project Eve To Marks & Spencer: You Can't Miss Out These Stores

If you're on a tight budget (which we all are towards the end of the month), you can loot their simple, everyday kurtas and tees starting at INR 150 and pair them with whatever bottom wear you're comfortable with — leggings, palazzos or jeans, they have them all. Apart from that, you can get your hands on fancier kurtis, footwear, western tops, bags, and other accessories which are great quality so you can rock them every day. They have a men's section too, FYI.

