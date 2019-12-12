A recent addition to the malls in Hyderabad, Next Galleria Mall in Irrum Manzil has quite a few shopping stores opened up. Check these stores out at your leisure and revamp your closet for 2020.
Project Eve To Marks & Spencer: You Can't Miss Out These Stores
Project Eve
Project Eve has the fresh stuff from Vero Moda, Only along with clothing from indie brands like Rose, Junarose, etc which will definitely add statement pieces to your wardrobe. Think of flowy skirts, lace dresses, dapper formals with fine cuts. Their formal collection is designed with a feminine flair and soft fabrics, and we think dressing to meetings is never going to be dull anymore. What's not to love? They are not priced to burn deep holes in your pocket.
- Upwards: ₹ 150
MAX
MAX has opened an outlet in Next Galleria Mall, Irrum Manzil. And honestly, we love it that MAX tries to bring its A-game whenever it opens a new store, and that's why we're banking on this one for our casual shopping urges. From spaghettis to bottoms, they have all the essentials.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Lifestyle
From international perfume brands to watches, makeup, clothes, and shoes - they’ve got the entire shopping spectrum covered. Did you just think of workwear? Girls, we gotcha! Fill your bags with gingham tops, solid tops, shrugs, shirts, and more. Quickly grab some jeans and trousers to go with them and you got your OOTD.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Marks & Spencer
Our favourite when it comes to loading up on bath and body products, as well as that hint of British fashion, Marks & Spencer never disappoints us. Their blazers, crisp formal shirts, and trousers are the best bet but you can surely splurge on their chinos, jumpsuits, and everyday wear. Your shopping will be incomplete without picking up one of their hand creams, so mind that.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Go Colors
Leggings, leggings and leggings — this store is all about that. They have more colours than a rainbow which means you will deffo get the right shade for your kurti. But don't stop at just that. Palazzos are all the rage right now and Patiala bottoms are making a comeback and you ought to try them on.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Zudio
If you're on a tight budget (which we all are towards the end of the month), you can loot their simple, everyday kurtas and tees starting at INR 150 and pair them with whatever bottom wear you're comfortable with — leggings, palazzos or jeans, they have them all. Apart from that, you can get your hands on fancier kurtis, footwear, western tops, bags, and other accessories which are great quality so you can rock them every day. They have a men's section too, FYI.
- Upwards: ₹ 150
