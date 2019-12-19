Ever wondered what goes into baking that perfect pulm cake or bun? Drop in at Aao Ji Khao Ji off Tollygunge Metro Station and get to witness live baking - from cakes to breads and even chicken tandoori!
This Eatery Has A Live Bakery And Even "Bakes" Tandoori Chicken. REALLY!
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome
While there are hundreds of cake shops in the city, what really caught our eyes is the live bakery poster adjacent to the entrance. From freshly-baked vanilla and fruit cakes (eggless varieties as well), brown bread, cookies to veg and chicken patties, all the dishes are freshly-baked and straight out of the oven. Their chicken buns are in huge demand. We also took a bite of their chicken roll, don't confuse it with the oily variants. It's similar to cream rolls where the cream is scooped out and replaced with chicken gravy, giving a perfect mix of crunchiness and yummy. The owner, Tapan Sengupta, also took us through the baking instruments, where customers can watch live the entire mixing and moulding process (you need to have enough time in hand though).
As the shop is located adjacent to Tollygunge metro, they are not allowed to light fire (read: use tandoors). Keeping the restriction in mind, they serve chicken, fish, veg and paneer tandoori, all baked. The dishes are easy on the pocket (and stomach) and priced between INR 40 and INR 150.
What Could Be Better
You might not find all the dishes at one time as they are always in huge demand and it takes time to bake them back.
Pro-Tip
They have a restaurant adjacent to the bakery so you can enjoy a meal while you witness the oven giving birth to your cake.
