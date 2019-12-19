This Eatery Has A Live Bakery And Even "Bakes" Tandoori Chicken. REALLY!

While there are hundreds of cake shops in the city, what really caught our eyes is the live bakery poster adjacent to the entrance. From freshly-baked vanilla and fruit cakes (eggless varieties as well), brown bread, cookies to veg and chicken patties, all the dishes are freshly-baked and straight out of the oven. Their chicken buns are in huge demand. We also took a bite of their chicken roll, don't confuse it with the oily variants. It's similar to cream rolls where the cream is scooped out and replaced with chicken gravy, giving a perfect mix of crunchiness and yummy. The owner, Tapan Sengupta, also took us through the baking instruments, where customers can watch live the entire mixing and moulding process (you need to have enough time in hand though).

As the shop is located adjacent to Tollygunge metro, they are not allowed to light fire (read: use tandoors). Keeping the restriction in mind, they serve chicken, fish, veg and paneer tandoori, all baked. The dishes are easy on the pocket (and stomach) and priced between INR 40 and INR 150.