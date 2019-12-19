This Shop Sells Bridal Lehenga For INR 5,000 And We Are Already Twirling In Our Dreams

We were busy window shopping at Shreeram Arcade in New Market area when we came across a mannequin sporting a gorgeous peach-coloured lehenga-choli kept in front of a shop named Vyah. True to its name, the shop stores a commendable collection of both readymade and semi-stitched lehengas perfect for weddings.

We were totally sold at their shade card - ranging from red, maroon, pink and turquoise to lighter options like peach, silver, golden, lemon yellow and sky blue. We couldn't stop admiring the details on every piece, right from beautiful flower and leaf motifs to polka-dotted ones. Also, almost every lehenga had latkans attached. which further enhanced the overall look. While the bright-coloured lehengas are priced INR 5,500 onwards, the ones in light shades are available from INR 7,500.

What's more? They also have an in-house tailor to stitch all your needs.