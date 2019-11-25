From hearty challah bread to freshly baked cakes and pastries and colourful cupcakes, an array of tantalising items are served at Kolkata’s finest bakeries. Here’s our pick of the very best.
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth Cravings! Check Out These Best Bakeries In The City
Nahoum And Sons
Nahoum and Sons, has stood the test of time with its old-world feel and old-school recipes and also happens to be the last standing Jewish bakery in the city. This 116-year old bakery has a humble set-up comprising wooden counters, oozing old-world charm from every nook and corner of its wood-and-glass décor. The must-try servings from this place include the heart cake, vanilla, and chocolate fudge brownies. You can also devour into the classic fruitcake, plum cake, and lemon tarts or any of the freshly baked cookies to see what the hype is all about.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
The Bakery – Hyatt Regency
Delicious homemade chocolates, cookies, and confectionaries are the highlights of The Bakery at Hyatt Regency, one of the best bakeries in Kolkata. This place is more like any retail food outlet where guests can choose their choice of yummy bites like cakes, pastries, cookies, and even goodies to take back home some sweet memories. Delectables here indeed sell like hot cakes (pun intended!), so what are you waiting for? They even arrange gateaux and cakes for special celebrations on demand for their customers.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
8th Day Café And Bakery
Honouring the old British legacy of Kolkata, the 8th Day Café and Bakery stands tall in a Colonial-style building on the bylanes of Park Circus area. This café-cum-bakery offers a cosy vibe and hosts a menu which is crammed with delicious fresh offerings. Drop by this café to relish the red velvet cupcakes or the old-fashioned apple pie and buttery scones! Not to mention, this place is really famous for its finely brewed coffee and scrumptious breakfasts.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Rouge
This quaint bakery with cosy interiors has managed to carve a niche for itself in a short span of time. The Rouge, located near the AJC Bose Road, is just the ideal place to go for your sugar fix. The inviting ambience well compliments the fine selection of delicacies – from cupcakes and cheesecakes to tea loaf cakes, cookies, and macarons, etc – they have it all. One cannot simply miss out on their signature red velvet cupcake loaded with crème cheese frosting, which just tastes simply amazing - no wonder it is the most ordered item on the menu. Squares and bars, tea and coffee and even milkshakes are a part of the menu too!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Bakery At The Lalit Great Eastern
The Bakery at The Lalit Great Eastern has duly earned its legendary status. Dating back to around 177 years, the bakery shop exudes a classy charm with its posh wooden interiors. You can even spot the century-old baking oven at the entrance. It has got all the favourite bakery and confectionery items of erstwhile Calcutta under the roof and also serves savouries and English breakfast, besides an all-day menu. Some of their best-selling among the confectionery delights include the classic fruit cake, pineapple cake, and the butterscotch cake. Do not forget to order the Bavarian chocolate mousse cake while you are here, and we promise the taste will linger on for a long time.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
