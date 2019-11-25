Satiate Your Sweet Tooth Cravings! Check Out These Best Bakeries In The City

This quaint bakery with cosy interiors has managed to carve a niche for itself in a short span of time. The Rouge, located near the AJC Bose Road, is just the ideal place to go for your sugar fix. The inviting ambience well compliments the fine selection of delicacies – from cupcakes and cheesecakes to tea loaf cakes, cookies, and macarons, etc – they have it all. One cannot simply miss out on their signature red velvet cupcake loaded with crème cheese frosting, which just tastes simply amazing - no wonder it is the most ordered item on the menu. Squares and bars, tea and coffee and even milkshakes are a part of the menu too!

