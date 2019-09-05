Whether you want to add a pop-up colour in your casual wear wardrobe or dress-up like a dream on your best friend’s wedding, these boutiques in North Kolkata are here to take care of all your needs.
Head To These Boutiques In North Kolkata For All Your Apparel Needs
Rapurna's Boutique
Rapurna's Boutique, the brainchild of a couple that works with local weavers and artisans of Bengal, sells a variety of traditional yardage and sarees at a standard price. From the evergreen ethnic Baluchari and khadi to cotton linen, ghicha and other silk sarees - all are designed in-house. You can also find quality handloom sarees with fish motifs, Madhubani designs, organic prints, applique work and even mirror work.
Manisha Creations
If you are looking for festive collections, then drop by Manisha’s Creations - The Boutique, opposite Salt Lake Big Bazaar. The breath-taking collection mostly entails Indo-ethnic designer apparel perfect for parties and weddings. Their typical fabric collection includes traditional brocades, silk as well as other heritage fabrics textured with fancy dyes, prints and finally embellished with state-of-art craftsmanship with zardozi, mukaish and dabka by the best artisans in the industry. They also specialise in Benarasi sarees and bridal wear.
Aarika
Aarika, a venture by Rashmi Goenka & Vandana Sonthalia, is the one-stop fashion destination for all fashion enthusiasts. At Aarika, they create clothing to suit chic, urban and everyday fashion that can be worn anytime, anywhere. They integrate comfortable wearable fabrics with contemporary cuts and designs.
Aadvi Boutique
This pretty little boutique is located on the third floor inside Axis Mall, New Town. They have a unique collection of ethnic traditional wear like sarees, blouses, salwar kameez, lehengas and gowns. They also have a range of bridal wear and custom stitching services. If you are looking for something offbeat, then browse through the embroidered palazzos, not to mention that their eccentric blouse designs will make you ogle like anything.
Ki And Ka Fashion Studio
Opened with the motive, ‘You dream, we design’, Ki and Ka Fashion Studio deals with ethnic and formal wear for both men and women. They also do customisations much to the customers' delight. They are known for their great collection of bridal wear, semi-bridal wear, gowns as well as casual and party wear.
Yamini Malani
Yamini Malani has got a wide range of classy ethnic wear. Sorting your pre-wedding functions outfits just got easier. Browse through a world of designer lehengas, cholis and dresses here at their online clothing boutique store. You shouldn’t miss out on their Bridal Trousseau Picks service that they do for all brides-to-be.
