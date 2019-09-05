Head To These Boutiques In North Kolkata For All Your Apparel Needs

This pretty little boutique is located on the third floor inside Axis Mall, New Town. They have a unique collection of ethnic traditional wear like sarees, blouses, salwar kameez, lehengas and gowns. They also have a range of bridal wear and custom stitching services. If you are looking for something offbeat, then browse through the embroidered palazzos, not to mention that their eccentric blouse designs will make you ogle like anything.