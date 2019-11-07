It's time for men to become dapper. After all, men are often judged by their taste in shoes. That is why you need to take a stroll inside these shoe stores in Kolkata to produce an enviable shoe closet.
Forget Tod's Or Steve Madden, These Are Some Of The Best Local Shoe Stores In Town
It's time for men to become dapper. After all, men are often judged by their taste in shoes. That is why you need to take a stroll inside these shoe stores in Kolkata to produce an enviable shoe closet.
Sen Fo & Co.
This little shoe shop beside the KC Das outlet near Paradise Cinema in Esplanade is one of the many Chinese shoe shops that populated the area back in the day. Today, it’s among the last shops standing, selling primarily handmade leather shoes for men. The 81-year-old brand run by David Chen (the third generation of the Chen family in the shoe business!), specialises in handcrafting formal leather shoes for men. The icing on the cake is their reasonable pricing – starting at just INR 680, most of the shoes average INR 800.
Henry
Head to Henry, a Chinese shoe store inside Hogg Market, that has been catering to all leather needs of Kolkatans since 1958. We were quite charmed by their neat display of authentic leather shoes for men. Check out their collection of slip-ons, loafers and Oxford shoes to create a near-perfect collection of classy footwear.
Baluchari
This shop on Park Street is the result of a project by the state government which is attempting to save the dying art of Baluchari. They have roped in city designer Abhishek Dutta to work for them, in order to attract the younger crowd. This store is a tremendous place for beautifully embroidered mojaris for men in suede material. Alternate them between weddings and clubbing to power dress!
Falcon
You'll find Falcon inside Park centre, which stocks stylish as well as quality shoes for men. We have to admit that their collection is enviable and definitely worth a shot for their trendy styles. Men can dance in their brogues and oxfords. We saw a peppy red brogue with brown laces, which is a treat to sore eyes. Even their slip-ons collection can rival a lot of good shoe stores in the city. We spotted tassel slip-ons in green and blue, and the colours were not tacky.
Smartland
Drop in at Smartland, a four-decade-old store on Mirza Ghalib Street. All you men have to check out their shoe collection (because it is that good!). We came across black suede mojaris embroidered with golden thread. They have an in-vogue stock of slip-ons. Smartland also stocks a fashionable range of leather moccasins, available in black, tan, brown and beige, and they come with metal buckles in various designs.
Comments (0)