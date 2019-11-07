Forget Tod's Or Steve Madden, These Are Some Of The Best Local Shoe Stores In Town

This little shoe shop beside the KC Das outlet near Paradise Cinema in Esplanade is one of the many Chinese shoe shops that populated the area back in the day. Today, it’s among the last shops standing, selling primarily handmade leather shoes for men. The 81-year-old brand run by David Chen (the third generation of the Chen family in the shoe business!), specialises in handcrafting formal leather shoes for men. The icing on the cake is their reasonable pricing – starting at just INR 680, most of the shoes average INR 800.

