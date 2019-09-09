Shop Till You Drop – Check Our Guide To The Best Shopping Experiences In Kolkata

A literal haven for bibliophiles, College Street has books spilling from its pavements as far as your sight goes. It is also credited as the world’s largest book market and India’s biggest for selling second-hand books. If you are particularly looking for any rare publication or edition, then you won’t get it anywhere other than College Street that too at a throwaway price. This place is also bunched with some of the oldest Bengali publishing houses like – Ananda Publication, Dey’s Publication and many more. The incredibly old Indian Coffee House is a must visit for that old world charm.