Add That Pop-Up Colour, Personalise Your Wedding Invites And Give It A Royal Tag

Creative Fold Studio is the brainchild of Nafisa Johar, a feisty designer boasting a degree in graphic and web designing. She is very ardent about her work and is excellent at what she does. If you want to avail her designs, then the minimum order mustn’t be less than 75 invites. She is not only known for curating bespoke wedding invites but also offers other services like branding, logo designing, photography and graphic designing.