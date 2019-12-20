Hit Up This Quaint Little Cafe In Ganguly Bagan For Scrumptious Food & Sinful Desserts

Good news for all you people staying between Jadavpur and Garia!

There's a new cafe that's opened in Ganguly Bagan and we'd definitely recommend a visit. Located near the Baghajatin Big Bazaar, Calcutta Bakery Cafe is the latest addition to a host of new ones that have opened in the city. It's a quaint little space serving a scrumptious spread of quick bites, munchies and a whole lot of Chinese, Continental and Indian food.

With a seating space for just 20 people, Calcutta Bakery Cafe is beautifully done with books and decorative items on one of its walls while the other portrays the rich history, heritage and culture of the city with Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Shaheed Minar and other very 'Calcutta' things painted on the wall. They've used a lot of coloured glasses, fancy lights, wood panels and other props to do up the space and it sure doesn't disappoint.

From kebabs, finger food, pakoras, kachoris and all day breakfast to pasta, pizza, burger and Chinese food, the cafe serves it all. The very popular and buttery Chicken ala Kiev served with mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies is a must-have while you're here. We quite enjoyed our ride on the Wheel of Happiness that's got Cheese Balls, French Fries, Fish Finger, Chicken Lollipop and BBQ Chicken Wings in small portions. But if it's eggs that you prefer, then Fluffy Eggs is just the dish for you. They've got a lot of options to choose from.

Just adjacent to the cafe is their takeaway joint called Calcutta Street that serves rolls, biryani, and Mughlai dishes. They also do a wide selection of sinful desserts and cakes. So, if you've got a birthday or wedding cake to order, you know where to go!