This Store On Sarat Bose Road Is Your Go-To Place For Gadgets & Electronics

Croma’s sprawling new store spread over two floors is sure to cater to all your electronic and tech needs with their helpful and tech-savvy staff and wide product range.

There are hundreds of gadgets and electronics from several brands available at the store - digital gadgets like mobile phones, laptops and tablets; entertainment solutions like TV sets, sound bars, speakers, music systems, headphones and home theatres; cameras and accessories (bags, travel pillows et al) for photography and travel enthusiasts. For those setting up house, check out home appliances like window and split ACs, refrigerators and washing machines; cooking and kitchen appliances like air fryers, grinders and blenders, soup makers, cooktops, inductions, burners and dishwashers.

Croma also stocks products from its own label which we recommend as the prices are far less than other brands, and durability nothing to complain about.