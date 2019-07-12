Stock Customised Handmade Floral Jewellery, Accessories And Wall Hangings From Here

Add some freshness to your OOTD with handmade floral jewellery and accessories from Nivedh Creations that'll go with all kinds of traditional or fusion wear and is sure to make heads turn in a crowd.

From pearl-studded tiaras with embedded handmade flowers in various colour schemes to intricate hair accessories that suit any updo (try their gajras. It's a best-seller), this home-based label run by designer Shreya Goenka has it all. The brand also does jewellery sets, including mangtikas, kaleeras, earrings, chokers that go well with pre-bridal functions. They also do wall hangings, bandanwar (toran), but make sure you place an order with them.

Prices start at INR 100 and go up to INR 5,000.