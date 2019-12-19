Head To The Darjeeling Lounge In ITC Royal Bengal For Glenarys-Like Feels

Darjeeling Lounge inside ITC Royal Bengal will give you that colonial-era feel with its subtle, minimal décor and vintage furniture. The green walls will remind you of the famous Glenarys in Darjeeling. It’s done up very simplistically yet exudes a grand, sophisticated and elegant look. Elements of design from the tea estates in the Northeast have been beautifully woven into casual contemporary aesthetics sure to take you back in time.

It’s a very vintage-y and relaxed space that serves amazing, specialty teas, coffees and beverages sourced from across the globe. We tried the Cafe Latte and absolutely loved it. It was strong and refreshing. Opt for tea if you are a chai lover - try the one with mixed spices (fennel, cardamom, ginger and basil). The menu also has different kinds sandwiches, pastas, burgers and light snacks on offer. Go for the tomato and cheese sandwiches served with potato wedges, salad and their in-house dip. If you're a pasta person, then definitely try their Spaghetti Aglio Olio that's tossed in olive oil with garlic, pepper and red chillis and served with a slice of garlic bread. It's one of the best Aglio Olios we've had without a doubt with just the right amount of spice and oil. The coffee shop serve North Indian food and desserts too! Satisfy those sweet cravings with their Chocolate Mousse, easily the highlight of the menu.