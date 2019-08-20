Escape To This Quaint Town In Meghalaya, With Crystal Clear Rivers & Adventure Sports

Meghalaya sure does boast of breathtaking beauty and several tourist places worth a visit but this small, quaint town of Dawki nestled between the Jaintia Hills is making our hearts melt. Heard of that river in India with waters so clear that you can literally see the reflection of the boat? It’s the Umngot River and it’s located right here in Dawki. The waters are so transparent (you can almost see the bottom and all the pebbles and fishes!) that it gives an illusion of the boat flying! Go for a ride (it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience!) with local fishermen or try snorkelling, kayaking, rock climbing or rappelling. Don’t miss the stunning view of the Dawki Suspension Bridge built above the river giving access to Dawki village and serving as a gateway to Bangladesh.

Camp by the riverside and wake up to the chirping of birds and the soothing sound of the river. Feel the adrenaline rush as you zipline over the Umngot River and lush green valleys. The Indo-Bangla Border Check Post is an open one with no fences or demarcations. You might just accidentally enter Bangladesh! Buy stuff from local Bangladeshi vendors with the BSF keeping a watchful eye.

Check out the Burhill and Bophill waterfalls for panoramic views of the Khasi Hills or go on a trekking trip to the hills with your gang. Hog on scrumptious Meghalayan food. Don’t forget to pack their infamous sweets and oranges. And send the LBB office some too!