This Boutique In New Alipore Is All About Handcrafted, Eco-Friendly Clothes

Founded by Manav and Vineeta Ganeriwala Gupta, Earthwear aims to encourage local artisans and revive traditional Indian crafts and skills, while making sure the fibres are eco-friendly.

They have an awesome collection of kurtis, tops, shrugs, dresses, jumpsuits, salwar kameez, pants, sarees, dupattas and stoles. The brand also launched 'Made In Kolkata' - a very attractive and affordable summer collection in cottons and silks. Designed by Vineeta herself, the products exude an eloquent mix of age old techniques and contemporary classics for the free and fiesty spirit of the modern Indian woman.

The collections have kantha and zardozi embroideries on handwoven, jamdani, handblock prints and khadi fabrics and are extremely affordable. Make sure you check out the matka silk and batik print stoles and the jumpsuits made out of khadi when you visit the store.

Also, watch out for the summer cool jamdani dresses in white and indigo and olive khadi jumpsuits paired with a scarf with kantha hand embroidery on it priced at INR 2,699 and INR 2,399 respectively.

The stoles start at INR 349 while the jumpsuits, dresses and tops start at INR 1,299 depending on the fabric and the design you choose to buy. The hand-woven cotton sarees and tassar and silk kurtis with zardozi hand embroidery are woth a dekko! The prices start at INR 3,499 and go up to INR 6,999.

You can easily pair the dupattas and stoles with long or short kurtis. The boutique also has some amazing cowl and straight pants with embroidered pockets priced at INR 1399. The kurtis and dupattas start at INR 799 and INR 499 respectively while the sarees are priced at INR 1,099 and can go up to INR 3,999.

With such an amazing collection at such affordable prices, this boutique is a must-visit.