Placid Lakes To Gushing Waterfalls: You Can't Give These 10 Stunning East Sikkim Spots A Miss

You'd probably better know it by the local name, Changu - one of the most popular places in the region. Known for it's scenic beauty and cultural importance, Tsomgo is a glacial lake that is located some 40km away from Gangtok. The word 'tsomgo' in Bhutia language means 'origin' and it is considered as a holy place by the local people.

The lake remains frozen during the winter months and in summer is it known to reflect the changing colours of the sky above. Plants like primula flowers and many more grow in the vicinity to add beauty to the incredible lake. Brahminy ducks and various other types of migratory birds are also found here, attracting a large number of visitors.