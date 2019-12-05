Beach Please! 8 Popular Beaches Of Bengal You Must Visit

The natural beauty of Digha beach with its swaying casuarinas and palm trees make for some breathtaking views. Apart from beautifying, these trees also aid in reducing the erosion of dunes. The sunset and sunrise reflecting on the salty waters of the Bay of Bengal is something straight off an artist's canvas. You can also drive over to New Digha, which is barely 5 minutes away. The van ride from Digha to New Digha criss-crossing through the palm forests is truly exciting. Luckily, New Digha is more conducive to swimming so you could get your swimming gear on and take a plunge here.