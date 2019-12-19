We Found This Shoe Store Tucked Inside A Park Street Building And You Have To Check It Out Too

Do you know Park Centre, the building which houses Barbeque Nation and Tantuja? Take a stroll inside the building if you're in a mood to buy shoes. You'll find Falcon, a hidden gem, which stocks stylish as well as quality shoes for both men and women.

We have to admit that their men's collection is enviable and definitely worth a shot for their trendy styles. With a simple deco, the shoes were neatly stacked on racks on both sides, while the section in the middle of the store is for customers to sit and try the pairs.

Men can dance in their brogues and oxfords. We saw a peppy red brogue with brown laces, which is a treat to sore eyes. Even their slip-ons collection can rival a lot of good shoe stores in the city. We spotted tassel slip-ons in green and blue and the colour was not too tacky. Try them on with a black trouser and white shirt. If you are looking for something more semi-formal, try the tan monk shoe which you can wear to your office as well as for an evening party.

They also have fashionable leather mojaris, starting from INR 1,500, and available in various solid colours. Your dhoti pant now has a reliable companion and your Ashtami look is sorted.

We know how much women love shoes. Honestly their women's collection is comparatively lesser than men's but you'll find flats, sandals and pumps, starting INR 1,000. Score affordable wedges and pumps which will be a real steal for you girls!