All That Glitters: Dazzle It Up At These 10 Famous Jewellery Stores In Park Street

The oldest (established in 1928) amongst the most trusted jewellers in Kolkata, for not just buying but also selling valuable jewellery, collectibles and curios. If you have inherited something vintage from your ancestors but aren’t sure about how valuable it is, head to their store and get them to check it out. They have a fair and meticulous valuation process in place and it might take you by surprise how valuable even apparent junk turns out to be! You will get spot cash payment if you wish to sell your valuables or even get a loan against it. Very few trusted stores in the city offer that service.