Get Beautiful Hand-Painted Earthen Pots With Exotic Plants At Your Doorstep

Isn't gifting bouquets mainstream? Talking Pots is a perfect gifting solution which shall be remembered for a longer time and will help create an impact in the person’s life. These are merely not designer pots with plants, but have a very sensitive story attached to it. The makers of these pots are women from the underprivileged society of West Bengal, who are on a creative journey to make their lives meaningful, and independent of others. This is a project taken up by students of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata under a non-profit organisation Enactus.