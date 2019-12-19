This Kolkata Designer Label Makes Exquisite Embroidered Wedding Dresses

This is a label whose designs have been worn by celebrities like Kalki Koechlin, Sania Mirza, Zareen Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Elli Avram, Surveen Chawla and Lakshmi Manchu. Named after a tribe in Assam, Kolkata label Garo is known for standout prints, motifs, use of colours, quality of fabrics, elaborate embroideries, and flawless detailing. You will find purely traditional outfits as well as indo-western silhouettes in their exquisite gowns, jacket dresses, anarkalis and lehengas in a wide variety of colours.