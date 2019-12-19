Garo is an Indian luxury brand that creates & designs contemporary Indian wear for women. Their designs reflect Indian traditions of craftsmanship and embroidery in contemporary silhouettes.
This Kolkata Designer Label Makes Exquisite Embroidered Wedding Dresses
Garo is an Indian luxury brand that creates & designs contemporary Indian wear for women. Their designs reflect Indian traditions of craftsmanship and embroidery in contemporary silhouettes.
What Makes It Awesome
This is a label whose designs have been worn by celebrities like Kalki Koechlin, Sania Mirza, Zareen Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Elli Avram, Surveen Chawla and Lakshmi Manchu. Named after a tribe in Assam, Kolkata label Garo is known for standout prints, motifs, use of colours, quality of fabrics, elaborate embroideries, and flawless detailing. You will find purely traditional outfits as well as indo-western silhouettes in their exquisite gowns, jacket dresses, anarkalis and lehengas in a wide variety of colours.
What Could Be Better
We wish they had a pret line which was a little more affordable for most people.
Pro-Tip
Also check out their Tahweave collection - handcrafted, slow fashion brand that predominantly concentrates on hand weaves and minimal embroidery and promotes regional craft.
