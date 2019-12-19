Craving Chinese Food? Head To This Eatery In Jodhpur Park Now

Part of Haka chain of restaurants, Haka Xpress is located in Jodhpur Park and offers quick service and takeaway/home delivery options. They have a limited seating capacity with minimalistic yet chic and stylish interiors. There's beautiful artwork done on the walls that'll give you a glimpse into China's contemporary art styles.



If you are a soup person and a vegetarian, definitely opt for the 8 Treasure soup – all your greens served in a thick white broth. Fish lovers! You have to try the Haka Special Mandarin Fish in Basa/Bhetki. Also try the Pan-Fried Noodles – mild crispy noodles served on a bed of vegetables in Cantonese or Soya Garlic gravy. Their mains – assorted vegetables, cottage cheese, chicken and lamb - are served in eight different sauces.

If you are in a hurry and want a quick but filling meal, go for their bento boxes that has a starter, choice of rice or noodles, main and a dessert – all of it just for INR 149 for veg and INR 169 for non-veg! The service is quick and the food is sure to satisfy your soul and give you a value for money feel at the end.