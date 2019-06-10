Have You Tried Ozora's Burnt Pepper Prawns Yet? Drop By This Place Now

Perched atop the 20th floor of the Acropolis Building, Ozora is a niche property that ticks all the boxes when it comes to ambience, food, and drinks. While the view is absolutely breathtaking and one can see the city dotted with lights, their small plates and drinks are a delight. To beat the sultry weather, I decided to wind up here and ordered the 'Wok Tossed Chicken' and 'Burnt Pepper Prawns'; for the drink, I chose to go to with Pommetini - which is essentially an amalgamation of pomegranate juice and vodka. Quite refreshing in my opinion. Although the Wok Tossed Chicken is one of their signature dishes, the real game changer is truly the Burnt Pepper Prawns: Lovely juicy prawns tossed up in a well balanced savory sauce that hits all the spice levels - comes with a side of rice crispies. This one is a must try. Wok Tossed Chicken is pretty good as well, however, I'm more a fan of the chicken wings so this sort of missed the mark for me. It comes with a side of salad and cheesy garlic bread. The sauce is nice and flavourful. They have live music on Wednesdays which is a lovely addition I must say. Their hospitality is pretty much on fleek too. (Tip: their servers especially Bapi is really hospitable, so you might want to ask for him when you're there) Ideal for dates and big gangs, this one's a must visit.