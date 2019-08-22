Ladies! Hit Up This City-Based Designer For Kurtis, Lehengas & Trendy Indo-Westerns

Fashion is all about comfort and that is exactly what fashion designer Heer Desai aims to achieve with her eponymous label. Heer does casual and occasion wear for women and kids. You'll find gowns, kurtis, lehengas, blouses and Indo-western drapes in several designs and fabrics. Her clothes are made using handloom cotton, muslin, printed cotton, linen, georgette, silks, chanderi, chiffon, organza, net and tulle fabrics.

Be it casual, everyday wear or an occasion, this designer label stocks apparel for it all. We spotted a simple yet stunning long kurti in a mix of chanderi silk and cotton with block prints done on it. It's perfect for regular or office wear or if you're going out for a brunch with your squad. If there's a party or function that you need an outfit for, then check out this white gown in organza and crepe georgette with handmade embroidery done on it using resham, beads, sequins and applique. It's priced at INR 30,000 and is perfect for a party or wedding.

There's lehengas and gowns for your kids too! Go twinning with your child with her mother-daughter outfits - try out the chantilly scalloped net dress and gown set with silk satin finish, perfect for cocktail parties. All of it can be customised as per your liking.

So why wait? Hit up this designer label and give your wardrobe the much-needed makeover. Heer takes orders through call and Instagram account.