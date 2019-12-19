Buy Super-Affordable Leather Slip-ons At This 60-Year-Old Chinese Store

It's indeed a rare sight to see signboards written in Chinese font that too inside a local market in Kolkata. Thanks to the adjacent English font, we made our ways inside Henry shoe shop at Hogg Market. We were quite charmed by their neat display of authentic leather shoes for both men and women.

Check out their collection of slip-ons, loafers and Oxford shoes for men and sandals, pumps, mules and ballerinas for women. All the shoes are made at their own tannery in Tangera. Besides being long-lasting, the shoes are equally affordable. While sandals are priced at INR 430, formal shoes come for INR 800.