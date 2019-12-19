Buy Super-Affordable Leather Slip-ons At This 60-Year-Old Chinese Store
Often we spend thousands buying that perfect pair of polished leather shoes and weeks later we notice a tear on the body and end up regretting. But no more. Head to Henry, a Chinese shoe store inside Hogg Market, that has been catering to all leather needs of Kolkatans since 1958.
What Makes It Awesome
It's indeed a rare sight to see signboards written in Chinese font that too inside a local market in Kolkata. Thanks to the adjacent English font, we made our ways inside Henry shoe shop at Hogg Market. We were quite charmed by their neat display of authentic leather shoes for both men and women.
Check out their collection of slip-ons, loafers and Oxford shoes for men and sandals, pumps, mules and ballerinas for women. All the shoes are made at their own tannery in Tangera. Besides being long-lasting, the shoes are equally affordable. While sandals are priced at INR 430, formal shoes come for INR 800.
Pro-Tip
Head to this shop only if you're looking for comfortable and long-lasting shoes as their style quotient is pretty low (read old school).
