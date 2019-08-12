Tips For A Green Life: Learn To Grow Your Food, Build An Earth-Friendly House And Pick Up Green Fashion

A house is a material extension of the way you live. The components used in building a house are entangled in your day to day life and have a dominant effect on the way you and the environment around you function. Explore the indigenous knowledge of shelter making using naturally occurring materials in their purest forms with Made In Earth. You’d be surprised to learn how there is a place for materials like clay, lime, wood, stone, fly ash, straw, rice rusk, thatch etc. in building houses. When applied with imagination, and in the right context, they come together to create an architecture that is in harmony with nature, similar to a bird building its nest on a tree.. Explore the indigenous knowledge of shelter making using naturally occurring materials in their purest forms with Made In Earth. You’d be surprised to learn how there is a place for materials like clay, lime, wood, stone, fly ash, straw, rice rusk, thatch etc. in building houses. When applied with imagination, and in the right context, they come together to create an architecture that is in harmony with nature, similar to a bird building its nest on a tree.