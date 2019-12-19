Drop In At This Iconic Art Gallery That Has Been Home To Veteran Artists For Over 70 Years

Chemould Art Gallery has been synonymous to Kolkata's art scene for over 70 years. Located on Park Street along the lane leading to Flurys, a trip to this vintage art studio will expose you to a riot of colours. The gallery was founded by Keekoo Gandhy in 1941, who is known to have mentored veteran artists like MF Hussain, Tyeb Mehta, Ram Kumar, and SH Raza.

On entering the gallery, we came across several portraits highlighting mythological characters like Shiv and Parvati and festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja. We couldn't stop admiring some of the paintings on Buddha, Varanasi ghats and ace personalities like musician Bismillah Khan and classical singer Girija Devi. Our eyes were literally glued on a painting where a woman, smeared in vermilion, was seen cradling her daughter in her arms.

The paintings are all part of an ongoing exhibition, where local and outstation artists like Paramesh Paul, Amit Bhar, Bijay Biswaal, Murali Nagapuzha, Umakant Kannade and Sachin Jaltare have taken part. Also as many wouldn't know the logo and font of Chemould museum was designed by MF Hussain.



If you wish to add an artsy touch to your boring drawing room and don't mind splurging, feel free to buy one of the paintings that are priced somewhere anywhere between INR 80,000 and INR 25 lakhs.