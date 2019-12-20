This IKONic Furniture Store Can Make Your House Look Like Home

In case you have bought a new house in New Town and wondering where to get your furniture from, set your concerns aside and head straight to Ikon Furniture in City Centre 2.

Get beautiful wooden chairs with padded/cushioned seats. Some of these chairs also come with a cushioned back and are mostly without armrests. These chairs would go perfectly with the dining table. Get the high back stitched chair with an overall padding for someone with a back problem. Want to keep your dining room classy? Then go for a six seater dinner table set which includes a glass table supported by a cross-legged wooden structure, and six windsor wooden chairs. The back of the chairs have four four legs instead of two!

Get your wardrobes set in one place with their two, three and four-door wardrobes. The wardrobes are all available in wooden options. Go for a sawline three door one if you wish to stand out from the normal teak or brown wardrobes that are found in every house. Or else go for a chess four-door wardrobe with loft if you think classic is the best. You can also find steel almirahs with three-door options, with a mirror in the middle.

Looking for chairs in bulk for your newly opened office? Get premium high back executive and operator chairs, where you will have various colours to choose from. They also stock and retail computer tables, shoe racks, executive and office tables, in their office furniture section.