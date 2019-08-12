Explore Wildlife In Northern West Bengal By Visiting This National Park In The Dooars

We have the ideal place for you in case you are a nature lover. Jalpdapara National Park (formerly Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary), located in Dooars region in Alipurduar was declared a sanctuary in 1941 for the protection of the one-horned rhinoceros. The river Torsha flows through this rainforest and covers an area of 216 sq. km. Today, it has the largest population of one-horned rhinos in West Bengal.

This national park is a canvas of vast grassland with patches of riverine forests, perennial streams and belts of tall grass. The deciduous rainforest is drained by Torsa, Malangi, Hollong, Chirakhawa, Kalijhora, Sissamara, Bhaluka and Buri Torsa, and offers shelter to a variety of amphibians, mammals, birds and reptiles.

Your hobby of bird watching might reach new heights since it is considered a paradise for bird watchers. It prides itself to be one of the rarest places for the Bengal Florican to be sighted. Apart from that, you can also spot the Crested Eagle, Pallas's Fishing Eagle, Jungle fowl, peafowl, partridges and the Pied Hornbill.

Taking a flight? Bagdogra airport is the nearest one to reach Jaldapara. You can take the road route from there to Jaldapara via Siliguri. But if you are going by train, then the nearest railway station for you would be Madarihat.