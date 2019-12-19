Get Cinematic Feels By Shopping Bridal Wear From This Two-Storeyed Store In Elgin

We were out scouting on Allenby Road when we came across Jhoomar -- a designer boutique specialising in bridal and groom's wear in beautiful silk fabrics. Run by Alok and Prema Binaykia, the store houses collections by various designers and you'll have a tough time choosing one.

The shop is a one-stop destination for ethnicwear, wherein you can fulfill your traditional shopping needs. Jhoomar's collection will offer you delicate blends, cuts, colours, embellishments and the vibrancy of Indian fabrics have been used intelligently to create lehengas, sarees, suits, tunics and Indo-Western wear for women.

Get your hands on their silks, chiffons and georgettes, embellished with delicate zardozi work. Best friend's wedding coming up? Go for this pink blouse and golden skirt lehenga set with intricate Rajasthani gota work. Another piece that caught our attention was a stomach slit suit with net sleeves, beautifully embroidered with gota work on the sleeves. Their kantha and tie and dye collection is also worth a dekko.