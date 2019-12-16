Boro din is knocking at the door, and that calls for a hearty meal. Monkey Bar is going to start with 'Jolly Good Fellows', a food festival which is a tribute to the Anglo-Indian community. You can choose from an array of delicious small plates, inspired by food cooked in Anglo-Indian homes across the country, with a touch of the festive mood. From Panthras and Mother-in- law’s Chutney to Mama’s Mad B**f Pepper Fry and cocktails like Shaken Bacon and Brandy Bugger - ‘Jolly Good Fellows’ promises to make your festivities merrier. So, "who's a jolly goof fellow" then?
This Food Festival At Monkey Bar Is A Tribute To The Anglo-Indian Community
What's Happening
Pro-Tip
Try the Maka Pao De, bread and butter with a Portuguese twist, basically a delicious kulcha, with spicy and sour Goan ambot butter. Or dig into the hearty Panthra’s & Mother-In-Law’s Chutney; a go-to dish for the robust Anglo-Indian community of Kolkata. This delicious composition of Panko Fried Crepes, filled with chicken mince is paired with spicy devil’s chutney and has many interpretations across Kolkata homes.
Price
₹1400 upwards
