Naga Trumpet Necklaces To Boho Tassel Earrings: Check Out Junk Dazzle For Statement Jewellery Pieces

Junk Dazzle is an online shop for junk jewellery and lifestyle accessories. It has an array of products that are perfect for party wear as well as for adding a trendy touch to a casual outfit. All of these are handcrafted, which enables a unique look and design for every product. Their products are made of brass, Silver, stones and fine crystals.

Their pieces are chunky, rustic and add a fresh and distinctive addition to any outfit. You can also get necklaces made out of black lava beads and green agate. The collection also includes pieces with tribal designs like Naga tribal brass trumpet necklaces, Raksha-Ma amulet necklaces, old Tengura tribal Naga necklaces.

Their new collection features tassel earrings, embroidered crochet necklaces, boho cuffs and hand-woven chokers. If you’re looking for a statement Boho addition to your wardrobe, be sure to check them out. Some of their bestselling products include an antique Afghani traditional anklet-turned-neckpiece and black tasseled necklace with silver origami leaves. They have a series of rings made of silver with large stones and tribal designs.

Price range: INR 1,500 onwards.