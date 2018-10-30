Sign Up For Kalaripayattu Classes To Kick Ass Like A Warrior

Have you ever watched those videos of Kalaripayattu practitioners zip across spaces and fling themselves in the air like a jedi with swords (not light sabers!)? We watched it slack-jawed, and never thought of getting in their way. But with Hour Glass Showcase now introducing classes on Kalaripayattu, we're ready to sign up for a combat session.

Often called the 'mother of all martial arts', Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art form and combat system that originated in Kerala. It's among the oldest combat arts forms (mentions appear in the Rig Veda and Atharvaveda) and was used to train warriors for battles. Definitely more than a simple self-defence training, it is known to strengthen one's overall stamina, flexibility and confidence.

Starting this November, Hour Glass Showcase is roping in master trainer Sylvester Mardi (he was trained in Kalaripayattu at the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, Bangalore, and has been practising it for the last 10 years) to teach us the fundamental movements of it. Perfect for noobs, the Kalaripayattu classes will be conducted thrice every week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and will help you enhance your kinesthetic awareness, peripheral vision and improve your inner physical strength. Old or young, the hour-long classes are open for all (though only those above 10 years are allowed).