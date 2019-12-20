Travel With Comfort And Style With This Brand's Leisure Clothes

Kolkata-based Leisure Loom is a sustainable women's brand that does day-dresses and easy, breezy options that are perfect for travel too. The brand believes in minimal, conscious, and comfortable fashion, so their clothing is made from organic cotton and jute. From ideal day dresses which can act as a booster for the unbearable Kolkata weather to their easy, breezy western dresses, options are aplenty for you.

We spotted a cotton wrap polka-dotted dress with front buttons running on the dress and little gathers around the waist -- perfect for a beach visit. Another dress which we thought is tailor-made for an Ibiza or a Miami setting, is an off-white dress in cotton, which has front buttons. But what makes it special is the wooden back tie buckle which makes it partially an open-back piece.

Go for the back tie broderie jumpsuit in blue, when you are planning an evening meal out with your girls. This sleeveless semi-open back jumpsuit is what you buy for such occasions including date nights. To beat the heat, you can grab the Co-ord off-shoulder top and wrap layered skirt set, in button tie-ups. Make sure to carry it during your touristy-type vacations -- Goa to Seychelles!



The price range of their clothes ranges between INR 2,000 and INR 3,500.

