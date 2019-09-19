Wake Up To The Chirping Of Birds & Stunning Kanchenjunga Views At This Village Near Darjeeling

Imagine waking up to the chirping of birds and majestic mountain views or hiking through pine and oak trees and rhododendron forests. Sounds exciting no? Well, then why not take out time from your busy schedule and head to Lepchajagat for a short vacation?

Wake up at the crack of dawn to see the rays of the sun turn the five mighty peaks of Kanchenjunga golden amidst a clear sky and a tranquil atmosphere. Lepchajagat is a paradise for trekkers, bird-watchers and photographers with picturesque hiking and trekking trails and momentary glimpses of hares and leopards! Also spot rare birds like Fire-Tailed Sunbird and the Rufous Sibia here. Trek over to Himal Falls or Hawa Ghar through dense forests and coniferous trees (postcard perfect!) for breathtaking views of the peaks.

Lepchajagat belonged to the Lepcha tribe before it was bought by the government and turned into a reserve forest. Go sightseeing to Jorpokhri, known for its twin lakes with lots of swans swimming in them, pine and dhupi forests and astounding views of the Himalayas and Darjeeling town. Ghoom Rock is another place for beautiful views of the sunrise and Balsan Valley. Also visit the really old Yiga Choeling Monastery or The Old Ghoom Monastery if peace and solitude is what you’re looking for.

Book a stay at the British-era WBFDC Lodge or opt for homestays. Experience nature at its best during the day and then enjoy an illuminated view of Darjeeling peaks while listening to the sound of crickets at night. It’s the perfect place to unwind. Trust us, you won’t regret a visit here.