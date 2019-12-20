This Pub Is The First In Howrah To Serve Draught Beer & It's Enough Reason To Head There Now!

Howrah people! You don't have to keep running to the city anymore to party because you can do it right here at LYL: Live Your Life in Rangoli Mall.

Located on the second floor of the mall, LYL is one of the firsts to have brought the snazzy club culture of Kolkata to Howrah and how! With a modern bar, a DJ booth, dance floor and a delightful menu, LYL is where you can let your hair down after a hectic day if you reside in the area (or even if you don't!). The psychedelic lights and the amped-up music is sure to get you to groove to their tunes with appetising food and unique cocktails for company.

The pub serves Chinese and Finger Food along with extremely limited North Indian dishes. It's basically known for their cocktails and, wait for it, draught beer! Yes. You heard that right! LYL is the only bar in the area that serves draught beer (jumping with joy)! Gorge on their scrumptious starters and mains. Go for the Paneer Hariyali Tikka or Cheese Cherry Pineapple and, of course, who doesn't like those deep-fried balls with cheese oozing out of them? Non-vegetarians must try the Cilantro Chicken and Pan Fried Chilli Fish. There's Sauteed Vegetables and salads for health freaks.

We'd recommend the Tandoori platters for mains available in both veg and non-veg options. They come with a naan, dal makhani or choice of mains, small portion of different tikkas and kebabs and salad. But if it's Chinese that rules your heart, then go for their different varieties of gravies along with noodles/rice (options aren't many).

You can't miss out on the cocktails while you're here (hello! That's what it's known for). Their signature cocktails are sure to set the mood for the night and get you grooving. Pretty in Pink, The LYL Sour, Japanese Wife, Swedish Beauty, Doctor's Prescription and the good ol' LIIT are must-tries. If it's wine that gets you going, then you can have the Sonora (North West Mexican dark sangria) or the Rubio (white wine sangria!).

So, gather your tribe and head to LYL today!