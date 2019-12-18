Behala

Home Décor Stores
image - The Bohemian Store
Home Décor Stores

The Bohemian Store

Move Over Normal Dreamcatchers Because This Brand Is Offering A Five Feet Tall One
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Zedd's
Clothing Stores

Zedd's

Head To This New Store In Behala For Trendy Plus-Size Kurtis & Gowns
Behala
Toy Stores
image - Venus Toys
Toy Stores

Venus Toys

Hulks, Spidermans and Aquamans: Get Everything For Your Kids From This Shop
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Chowman
Casual Dining

Chowman

Get Your Duck Cravings Sorted With Chowman's Duck Festival
Behala
Gift Shops
image - Petal Crafts
Gift Shops

Petal Crafts

Master The Art Of Gifting, Check Out These Embellished Handmade Hampers
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Hatari Restaurant
Casual Dining

Hatari Restaurant

Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Behala
Bakeries
image - Shuktara Cakes
Bakeries

Shuktara Cakes

Try These Authentic French Madeleines And Financiers At This Bakery
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Benjamin Bangalee
Casual Dining

Benjamin Bangalee

Treat Yo' Self To Some Authentic & Homely Bengali Delicacies At Behala's Benjamin Bangalee
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Studio KSR
Clothing Stores

Studio KSR

Quirky Neckties To Khesh Shirts: Make Your Every Day Look Comfy Chic With This Fashion Label
Behala
Other
image - Share Market
Other

Share Market

Get Chai And Breakfast On The Road Behind Writers' Building In Kolkata For Just INR 100
Behala
Accessories
image - Sajjaa
Accessories

Sajjaa

Giant Autorickshaws & Elephants: Sajjaa Is Upping Our Earring Game
Casual Dining
image - Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle
Casual Dining

Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle

Enjoy Delicious Food At Tasty Bites In Behala!
Delivery Services
image - Dubbawala
Delivery Services

Dubbawala

Craving For Authentic Bengali Food In Office? Call Dubbawala Now!
Thakurpukur
Clothing Stores
image - Rangga
Clothing Stores

Rangga

Looking For Khadi And Linen Sarees To Amp Up Your Wardrobe? Rangga Is Where You Should Go
Tollygunge
Other
image - Behala Airport
Other

Behala Airport

Did You Know You Can Take Bae On A Helicopter Ride To Digha?
Clothing Stores
image - Label Ishana
Clothing Stores

Label Ishana

Nomadic, Handmade & Organic: This Label's Unconventional Clothing Celebrates The Wanderer In You
Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - The Love Room
Casual Dining

The Love Room

For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fries Before Guys
Fast Food Restaurants

Fries Before Guys

We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Shake Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Shake Factory

Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Sports Venues
image - Tollygunge Club
Sports Venues

Tollygunge Club

This 200-Year-Old Club Was Set Up In An Area Of Retreat For British Merchants
Tollygunge
Gyms
image - Kyogi Wellness
Gyms

Kyogi Wellness

Yin, Hatha, Aerial Or Iyengar: This Yoga Wellness Centre Has Something For Everyone
Clothing Stores
image - Studio Moda
Clothing Stores

Studio Moda

Score Sassy Shirts & Boho Dresses From This Fashion Studio In New Alipore
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Subway
Fast Food Restaurants

Subway

Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Jewellery Shops
image - Vasundhara Fine Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Vasundhara Fine Jewellery

From Gold Jadau To Diamond, All Things Glittery At This Shop
New Alipore
Cafes
image - American Cave
Cafes

American Cave

We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Boutiques
image - Earthwear
Boutiques

Earthwear

This Boutique In New Alipore Is All About Handcrafted, Eco-Friendly Clothes
Alipore
Boutiques
image - Namah
Boutiques

Namah

This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes
New Alipore
Salons
image - Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon
Salons

Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon

Birthday Parties Or Rejuvenate With The Girls: This Pretty Cafe-Themed Salon Is Winning Over Our Hearts
New Alipore
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
