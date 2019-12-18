Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Behala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Behala
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Gyms
Boutiques
Bakeries
Jewellery Shops
Musical Instrument Stores
Salons
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Bohemian Store
Move Over Normal Dreamcatchers Because This Brand Is Offering A Five Feet Tall One
Behala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Zedd's
Head To This New Store In Behala For Trendy Plus-Size Kurtis & Gowns
Behala
Toy Stores
Toy Stores
Venus Toys
Hulks, Spidermans and Aquamans: Get Everything For Your Kids From This Shop
Behala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Behala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chowman
Get Your Duck Cravings Sorted With Chowman's Duck Festival
Behala
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Petal Crafts
Master The Art Of Gifting, Check Out These Embellished Handmade Hampers
Behala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hatari Restaurant
Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Behala
Bakeries
Bakeries
Shuktara Cakes
Try These Authentic French Madeleines And Financiers At This Bakery
Behala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Benjamin Bangalee
Treat Yo' Self To Some Authentic & Homely Bengali Delicacies At Behala's Benjamin Bangalee
Behala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Studio KSR
Quirky Neckties To Khesh Shirts: Make Your Every Day Look Comfy Chic With This Fashion Label
Behala
Other
Other
Share Market
Get Chai And Breakfast On The Road Behind Writers' Building In Kolkata For Just INR 100
Behala
Accessories
Accessories
Sajjaa
Giant Autorickshaws & Elephants: Sajjaa Is Upping Our Earring Game
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle
Enjoy Delicious Food At Tasty Bites In Behala!
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Dubbawala
Craving For Authentic Bengali Food In Office? Call Dubbawala Now!
Thakurpukur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rangga
Looking For Khadi And Linen Sarees To Amp Up Your Wardrobe? Rangga Is Where You Should Go
Tollygunge
Other
Other
Behala Airport
Did You Know You Can Take Bae On A Helicopter Ride To Digha?
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Label Ishana
Nomadic, Handmade & Organic: This Label's Unconventional Clothing Celebrates The Wanderer In You
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Love Room
For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fries Before Guys
We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Shake Factory
Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Tollygunge Club
This 200-Year-Old Club Was Set Up In An Area Of Retreat For British Merchants
Tollygunge
Gyms
Gyms
Kyogi Wellness
Yin, Hatha, Aerial Or Iyengar: This Yoga Wellness Centre Has Something For Everyone
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Studio Moda
Score Sassy Shirts & Boho Dresses From This Fashion Studio In New Alipore
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Subway
Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Vasundhara Fine Jewellery
From Gold Jadau To Diamond, All Things Glittery At This Shop
New Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
American Cave
We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Boutiques
Boutiques
Earthwear
This Boutique In New Alipore Is All About Handcrafted, Eco-Friendly Clothes
Alipore
Boutiques
Boutiques
Namah
This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes
New Alipore
Salons
Salons
Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon
Birthday Parties Or Rejuvenate With The Girls: This Pretty Cafe-Themed Salon Is Winning Over Our Hearts
New Alipore
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mama Mia!
Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Have a great recommendation for
Behala?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE