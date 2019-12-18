Rajarhat

Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Cafes
image - Chai break
Cafes

Chai break

Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Rajarhat
Cafes
image - One Sip Restro Cafe
Cafes

One Sip Restro Cafe

Scrumptious Food With Some Good Music, Drop By One Sip Restro Now!
Rajarhat
Fine Dining
image - Nori - The Westin
Fine Dining

Nori - The Westin

Enjoy Japanese & Asian Flair At Nori, The Westin Kolkata
Rajarhat
Gift Shops
image - Scrap Paper Scissor
Gift Shops

Scrap Paper Scissor

Tired Of The Same Old Mugs & Frames? Hit Up This Brand For Creative Gift Ideas
Rajarhat
Pet Care
image - Doggo Tale
Pet Care

Doggo Tale

This Dog Creche Is The Right Place To Board Pets For People Of New Town
Rajarhat
Handicrafts Stores
image - Biswa Bangla
Handicrafts Stores

Biswa Bangla

From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Rajarhat
Cafes
image - Table Nine
Cafes

Table Nine

Whether It's Spicy Tacos Or Pan Fried Momos, Table Nine In New Town Is Where The Action Is
Rajarhat
Clothing Stores
image - Marks & Spencer
Clothing Stores

Marks & Spencer

We've Got Reason To Rejoice! M&S Is Opening Their Third Store In The City & It's Raining Gifts, Today!
Rajarhat
Sweet Shops
image - Bangla Misti Hub
Sweet Shops

Bangla Misti Hub

12 Brands Under One Roof: Get Some Of The Best Bengali Mishtis At This Hub
Rajarhat
Cafes
image - Mother's Wax Cafe
Cafes

Mother's Wax Cafe

Hit Up This Rooftop Cafe For Stunning Views (And Even A Rainbow!)
Rajarhat
Malls
image - Central Mall
Malls

Central Mall

We Went To Central Mall For Summer Tops And This Is What We Got
Rajarhat
Cafes
image - Yule Tea Lounge
Cafes

Yule Tea Lounge

Kolkata Peeps, You Can Now Play Golf While Sipping On Darjeeling Tea At Eco Park
Rajarhat
Hotels
image - Howard Johnson
Hotels

Howard Johnson

Howard Johnson In Rajarhat Is Serving Late Night Sundaes & They're Simply Delish
Rajarhat
Sports Venues
image - Swirliskate
Sports Venues

Swirliskate

Gather Your Squad On A Weekend And Head Out To This Ice Skating Rink
Rajarhat
Resorts
image - Vedic Village Spa Resort
Resorts

Vedic Village Spa Resort

Unwind At Vedic Village Homestay In Gokarna
Rajarhat
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo I Am
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo I Am

Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
image - The Japanese Restaurant & Garden
Casual Dining

The Japanese Restaurant & Garden

Date Destination: You & Your Bae Needs To Chill At The Japanese Restaurant & Garden This Weekend
Rajarhat
Pubs
image - Ministry Of Booze
Pubs

Ministry Of Booze

Sit Back & Vote For The Ministry Of Booze At Your Next Hangout Session!
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Desi Rasoi
Fast Food Restaurants

Desi Rasoi

Desi Rasoi: One Stop Destination For Good Vegetarian Home Food!
Newtown
Cultural Centres
image - Rabindra Tirtha
Cultural Centres

Rabindra Tirtha

This Cultural Centre On Rabindranath Tagore Is Nothing Less Than A Visit To Shantiniketan
Casual Dining
image - Biswa Bangla Gate
Casual Dining

Biswa Bangla Gate

Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Casual Dining
image - Biswa Bangla Gate Restaurant
Casual Dining

Biswa Bangla Gate Restaurant

Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Museums
image - Fanattic Sports Museum
Museums

Fanattic Sports Museum

Calling All Enthusiasts To Visit This Museum Dedicated To Sports
Rajarhat
Lounges
image - 31 32 Rooftop Bar
Lounges

31 32 Rooftop Bar

Live It Up At The Highest Rooftop Lounge Bar In The City
Bars
image - 3132 - The Westin
Bars

3132 - The Westin

Highest Rooftop Bar Opens Its Door To Kolkata Party Hoppers
Deshbandhu Nagar
Parks
image - Sonar Kella Udyan
Parks

Sonar Kella Udyan

Go On An Adventure Ride At This Stunning Feluda Theme Park In New Town
Lounges
image - Glook - The Sky Lounge
Lounges

Glook - The Sky Lounge

Drop In At This New Sky Lounge In Rajarhat And Enjoy A Panoramic View Of The City
Newtown
Hotels
image - ibis Hotel
Hotels

ibis Hotel

The All New ibis In Rajarhat Is Set To Be Your Home Away From Home
Newtown
Bakeries
image - King's Bakery
Bakeries

King's Bakery

Below Are The Reasons Why You Should Visit This Korean Bakery In New Town
Gaming Zone
image - Uchhal Kood
Gaming Zone

Uchhal Kood

This Indoor Playground In New Town Is The Solution For All Working Parents
Amusement Parks
image - Aquatica Water Park
Amusement Parks

Aquatica Water Park

This DJ Played At Coachella & Now He's Coming To Kolkata: Book Your Tickets Now
Pet Stores
image - Mad About Dogs
Pet Stores

Mad About Dogs

All You Pet Parents! Hit Up This Store In New Town For Food & Supplies For Your Furry Kids
Newtown
Clothing Stores
image - Rahi By Aindrila
Clothing Stores

Rahi By Aindrila

Score Gorgeous Handpainted Sarees & Jewellery From This Homegrown Brand
Newtown
Museums
image - Mother's Wax Museum
Museums

Mother's Wax Museum

Mother's Wax Museum Houses Life-Size Figurines Of Eminent Personalities
Kolkata
Cafes
image - Cafe' B&B
Cafes

Cafe' B&B

This Pocket-Friendly Joint Serves Amazing Food In Newtown
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Ekante
Casual Dining

Cafe Ekante

Watch The Sunset While You Dine-In At This Beautiful Houseboat Restaurant
Deshbandhu Nagar
Parks
image - Eco Park
Parks

Eco Park

Kayaking, Ice Skating Or Shooting: Here's Why You Need To Go To Eco Park This Weekend
Newtown
