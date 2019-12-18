Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Rajarhat
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Rajarhat
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Pubs
Fast Food Restaurants
Lounges
Bars
Cafes
Bakeries
Clothing Stores
Museums
Parks
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Cafes
Cafes
Chai break
Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Rajarhat
Cafes
Cafes
One Sip Restro Cafe
Scrumptious Food With Some Good Music, Drop By One Sip Restro Now!
Rajarhat
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Nori - The Westin
Enjoy Japanese & Asian Flair At Nori, The Westin Kolkata
Rajarhat
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Scrap Paper Scissor
Tired Of The Same Old Mugs & Frames? Hit Up This Brand For Creative Gift Ideas
Rajarhat
Pet Care
Pet Care
Doggo Tale
This Dog Creche Is The Right Place To Board Pets For People Of New Town
Rajarhat
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Biswa Bangla
From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Rajarhat
Cafes
Cafes
Table Nine
Whether It's Spicy Tacos Or Pan Fried Momos, Table Nine In New Town Is Where The Action Is
Rajarhat
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Marks & Spencer
We've Got Reason To Rejoice! M&S Is Opening Their Third Store In The City & It's Raining Gifts, Today!
Rajarhat
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Bangla Misti Hub
12 Brands Under One Roof: Get Some Of The Best Bengali Mishtis At This Hub
Rajarhat
Cafes
Cafes
Mother's Wax Cafe
Hit Up This Rooftop Cafe For Stunning Views (And Even A Rainbow!)
Rajarhat
Malls
Malls
Central Mall
We Went To Central Mall For Summer Tops And This Is What We Got
Rajarhat
Cafes
Cafes
Yule Tea Lounge
Kolkata Peeps, You Can Now Play Golf While Sipping On Darjeeling Tea At Eco Park
Rajarhat
Hotels
Hotels
Howard Johnson
Howard Johnson In Rajarhat Is Serving Late Night Sundaes & They're Simply Delish
Rajarhat
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Swirliskate
Gather Your Squad On A Weekend And Head Out To This Ice Skating Rink
Rajarhat
Resorts
Resorts
Vedic Village Spa Resort
Unwind At Vedic Village Homestay In Gokarna
Rajarhat
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo I Am
Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Japanese Restaurant & Garden
Date Destination: You & Your Bae Needs To Chill At The Japanese Restaurant & Garden This Weekend
Rajarhat
Pubs
Pubs
Ministry Of Booze
Sit Back & Vote For The Ministry Of Booze At Your Next Hangout Session!
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Desi Rasoi
Desi Rasoi: One Stop Destination For Good Vegetarian Home Food!
Newtown
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Rabindra Tirtha
This Cultural Centre On Rabindranath Tagore Is Nothing Less Than A Visit To Shantiniketan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Biswa Bangla Gate
Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Biswa Bangla Gate Restaurant
Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Museums
Museums
Fanattic Sports Museum
Calling All Enthusiasts To Visit This Museum Dedicated To Sports
Rajarhat
Lounges
Lounges
31 32 Rooftop Bar
Live It Up At The Highest Rooftop Lounge Bar In The City
Bars
Bars
3132 - The Westin
Highest Rooftop Bar Opens Its Door To Kolkata Party Hoppers
Deshbandhu Nagar
Parks
Parks
Sonar Kella Udyan
Go On An Adventure Ride At This Stunning Feluda Theme Park In New Town
Lounges
Lounges
Glook - The Sky Lounge
Drop In At This New Sky Lounge In Rajarhat And Enjoy A Panoramic View Of The City
Newtown
Hotels
Hotels
ibis Hotel
The All New ibis In Rajarhat Is Set To Be Your Home Away From Home
Newtown
Bakeries
Bakeries
King's Bakery
Below Are The Reasons Why You Should Visit This Korean Bakery In New Town
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Uchhal Kood
This Indoor Playground In New Town Is The Solution For All Working Parents
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Aquatica Water Park
This DJ Played At Coachella & Now He's Coming To Kolkata: Book Your Tickets Now
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Mad About Dogs
All You Pet Parents! Hit Up This Store In New Town For Food & Supplies For Your Furry Kids
Newtown
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rahi By Aindrila
Score Gorgeous Handpainted Sarees & Jewellery From This Homegrown Brand
Newtown
Museums
Museums
Mother's Wax Museum
Mother's Wax Museum Houses Life-Size Figurines Of Eminent Personalities
Kolkata
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe' B&B
This Pocket-Friendly Joint Serves Amazing Food In Newtown
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Ekante
Watch The Sunset While You Dine-In At This Beautiful Houseboat Restaurant
Deshbandhu Nagar
Parks
Parks
Eco Park
Kayaking, Ice Skating Or Shooting: Here's Why You Need To Go To Eco Park This Weekend
Newtown
Have a great recommendation for
Rajarhat?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE