Tired Of The Same Old Mugs & Frames? Hit Up This Brand For Creative Gift Ideas

Saloni Agarwal, the brain behind Scrap Paper Scissor, would make origami products as a hobby during her free time before she realised that she wanted to pursue it as her profession. And, just like that, she started Scrap Paper Scissor three months ago - born out of her love for art and craft and all things handmade.

Personalised mugs and frames with names and pictures of you and your loved ones is passe and purchased cards will never be as special or have the same charm as that of handmade cards. And Saloni, here, offers you just that. Cards, scrapbooks, albums, lettered frames, birthday invitations, return gifts - she does it all for all kinds of occasions. All of it is done by hand by Saloni using quality materials sourced from Mumbai. She'll customise it as per your preference too!

Choose from different designs like scrapbooks, handmade albums, easel frames, handmade lettered frames, 3D boxes, treasure boxes and explosion cards. She makes albums in different designs for different occasions. So there's the accordion album, love album, album in a box and three kinds of albums on babies - baby album and the baby stroller album. The entire album comes in the shape of a stroller decorated with flowers and different accessories and decor stuff. The lower section has space for an album and opens like a drawer. And, obviously, all those cute pictures of your little one immortalised in the album.

We also loved their stationery-themed return gift design that's got a set of crayons, two sharpeners, two erasers, two rulers, four tubes of glue, eight pencils and two chocolates of your choice! If happiness had a name, this would be it. Need to send out birthday invites? How about a minions-themed one? The love album is a good option if you're looking to gift your partner something special on a date or anniversary.

Prices start at INR 400 and go up to INR 8,500 depending on the design you choose.