Head To This Mall That Has All Your Home Renovation Needs Covered Under One Roof

Spread across 1,05,000 sq ft, this G+4 mall, houses 100+ stores dealing in a wide range of home decor products. Whether you have a brand new nest to design from scratch or are giving an existing casa a brand new makeover, you are sure to find solutions for any and every requirement for your interior design needs.

Merlin Homeland has shops that stock everything you may need from artificial flowers, bathroom fittings, ceiling decor, and locks and hardware to construction items, decorative lighting, electrical fittings and furniture and furnishing. Phew! That’s quite something, ain’t it? With all of this under one roof, you don’t have to run from pillar to post shopping for your casa.

Check out Aawrun for beautiful chevron print cushion covers. Koncept Kitchen has some great ideas for a modular kitchen. The variety of hybrid chandeliers and eclectic floor lamps from City Lights will leave you spoilt for choice.



Conveniently located on Chowringhee main road, Merlin Homeland is close to Netaji Bhavan Metro station, so if you happen to stay at the fag end of either North or South Kolkata, commuting by the underground metro would be the best bet.