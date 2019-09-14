Quirky Earphones, Whacky Bags & Cutesy Stationery: All For INR 99 Up At Korean Brand Mumuso On Park Street

Joining the ranks of East Asian lifestyle stores, the visually (and wallet) pleasing Mumuso on Park Street, and Elgin, too, offers you functional yet offbeat merch that you must have. OK, maybe you don't need it, but it's all so oddly useful, you'll want it! There are scores of bags (hand bags, backpacks and totes) -- in pista green, burgundy and some with animated cats eyes on the flap, with prices starting at INR 499. We spotted water bottles for the gym, work or just to drink from at home that are transparent or metal. All with some art on them be it animated characters, lines or floral prints.

Sock hoarders, one whole section is dedicated to this accessory and you will find ankle, knee and peds options. Those looking for underwear you're in luck too. Ladies, you'll find boxer shorts, lacy panties and French knickers, in pleasant colours like peach, green, pink and blue. Lads, there's bright colours, pale solids and black for you in the shape of briefs and boxers alike.

Stationery fiends, keep extra budget for the note books, pens and washi tape. We're in love with the Sakura collection -- an ode to the Cherry Blossom from Japan, all for an easy INR 99. Ear phone in metallic colours start at just INR 399, and we vouch for the sound quality. They even have sports versions that sit on your ear, not slipping while you workout.