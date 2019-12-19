It's Raining Discounts At This New Nail Parlour, Starting At INR 999 For Both Feet & Hands

Located on the 2nd floor of the Metro Plaza shopping mall, The Nail Shop is a perfectly lit counter with a capacity of providing service to three people in a go.

The counter is decked up with balloons and ribbons (considering it's a brand new one). On entering, the staff is cordial enough to take you through their nail art designs. Their prime service includes adding/removing nail extensions along with various other options of nail art, done by artists at the store. From square nails, oval, stilettos, almond, squoval (combo of square and oval) to ballerina and lipstick shape, pick one and they will shape your fingernails to your liking. Don't like getting extension but suffer from brittle nails? Go for their gel polish, available in shimmer and satin colours.

Each process, including cutting, filing, buffering, coating, drying and nourishing takes an hour and all products are extremely hygienic.

Grab their promotional offers, which includes gel polish (feet and hand) at INR 999 and extensions for INR 1600. Nail art is extra chargeable.