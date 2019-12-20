Hit Up This City-Based Boutique For Sarees, Blouses & Dresses For All Kinds Of Occasions

We happened to see this city-based brand online and immediately feel in love with their range of sarees and blouses. If you can't get enough of those six yards of grace and elegance, then we'd definitely recommend this brand.

Owned by Rijula Dutta Roy, Nakshaa does classic and exclusive designs in sarees, blouses, jackets and dresses (seasonal or on order basis). The brand's range of blouses, particularly, caught our attention. Designed by Rijula herself, we thought the blouses were quite unique and unconventional and we're sure you're going to love it! Made of tussar silk, tie and dye and sequined muslin, a lot of the blouses have intricate pen kalamkari work done on them. It's sure to catch everyone's attention at any party, function or gathering you go to.

The saree designs also have an old-world charm to them. Their Banarasi saree with chikankari work done on the pallu is perfect for a casual day out or light family functions. Get your hands on sarees in tussar, linen, cotton, Banarasi and muslin. The designs are done both by hand and machines as per the style. Rijula doesn't repeat any of her designs and only does colour customisations.

Twin with your mother dearest with Nakshaa's range of colour-coordinated dresses. Going shopping or on a lunch date with your mom? Pick the one made of handloom cotton with hand-embroidered pockets. The brand also does pure silver jewellery if you're looking for accessories to pair up with your saree.

Prices start at INR 2,800 for dresses and INR 3,500 for blouses and sarees.