Kolkata's Got A New Backpackers Hostel & It Looks Like A Swell Place

It won't be a stretch to say it's a go between a plush hotel and a luxe dorm, which in fact it is. Clear your mind of images of unclean shady rooms, dirty washrooms and matchbox-sized beds (well, these generally come to mind when you think of hostels) because Offbeat's Backpackers Hostel is anything but.

It's plush, spacious, clean and ergonomically designed. Spread across three floors, Offbeat's hostel accommodates more than 150 travellers at any given time. Each floor is colour coded (red, green and blue) and each room comes with four bunker beds that are spacious enough to give you a good night's sleep. There's none of the crampy discomfort - the rooms are large and airy, and the bunkers come with two beds. With minimalist Japanese designs and apple wood inlay work, the plush rooms sport two air cons, a fan and plenty breathing space to move around.

Don't worry about your luggage, you'll get two lockers (one big and one small) in the common room to keep your stuff. Got some serious study to do or some urgent work to finish? There're study tables and chairs in each room to take care of this. In fact, each of the beds come attached with flexi-neck study lamps that you can use for your late night reads without bothering your fellow roomies.

There are common rooms and community washrooms in every floor. All the stalls in the washroom come equipped with electric geysers and showers. So no worries on winter days! Best of all, you'll also have access to the other recreation sections - from the live music room to the fitness studio, arcade games section and lots more.

More good news, Momo I Am is also opening the second outlet of their cafe (Cafe I Am) very soon on the ground floor of the same building. So go ahead, check in here for a chilled out stay.