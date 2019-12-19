Hit Up This Multi-Designer Store On Sarat Bose Road For Traditional & Indo-Western Wear

A quaint store on Sarat Bose Road, Ommbre is where you should head to if you're looking for outfits for, say, a birthday party or a pre-wedding function. Ommbre stocks apparel from several local as well as outstation designers. Best part? They won't burn a hole in your pocket.

You'll find a lot of cuts and drapes in their collection. They don't really keep bridal wear but you can grab some really nice traditional, Indo-Western and party wear - gowns, draped sarees, salwar suits, kurtis and more. The store stocks apparel only in pure fabrics like muslin, silk, net, organza, georgette, crepe, linen, bamber silk, chanderi silk, cotton, kalamkari to name a few. You'll also find a lot of gota patti, applique, threadwork, pearls, kardana, leather, sequence and zardozi embroidery done on the pieces. There's a lot of floral motifs as well - shrubs, ferns and wildflowers.

We spotted a really elegant silk salwar suit designed by Kiara by Prianca Binacia. It's got gota embroidery and comes with a floral-printed dupatta made of organza. It's perfect for a family get together or a roka or engagement ceremony. Confused about what to wear for your BFF's sangeet ceremony? Check out their Indo-Western three-piece set in white by Gargi Gupta. Made out of crepe, it has got beautiful hand embroidery done.

Ommbre also has an awesome collection of stoles in case you're looking to buy one. Prices start at INR 4,000 and go up to INR 25,000.